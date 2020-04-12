Left Menu
Development News Edition

People buying essentials at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi

People were seen purchasing fruits and vegetables at Azadpur Mandi in the national capital on Sunday while Delhi police teams were also deployed at the market amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:06 IST
People buying essentials at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi
Delhi police team at Azadpur Mandi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People were seen purchasing fruits and vegetables at Azadpur Mandi in the national capital on Sunday while Delhi police teams were also deployed at the market amid COVID-19 lockdown. Some traders in the market had earlier had expressed concern that social distancing norms were not being observed and people were not wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

District Magistrate North, Deepak Shinde had on Saturday directed DCP North-West and Secretary Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to take all necessary measures to ensure that social distancing protocol is followed in Azadpur Mandi. Other protocols include different timings or shifts for sale of vegetables and fruits etc. and deployment of additional police personnel, deployment of joint enforcement teams (at least five) of mandi officials and police officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8356, death toll at 273

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Wel...

Police rescue medical team kept under hostage by family in J-K's Budgam

By Police Rescue Medical Team Gone For Screening Person And Kept Under Hostage In J-KS Budgam Police have rescued a medical team after it was kept hostage inside a house by family members of a person who was to be screened in Sheikhpora, Wa...

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

Home quarantined people in Chandigarh will be tracked by a mobile app launched by the union territory administration to ensure COVID-19 norms are being followed. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence specifi...

5 recovered persons volunteer to work at COVID-19 care centre

In a unique initiative, the Ahmedabad civic body has roped in five persons who have recovered from the coronavirus infection to work as volunteers at a care centre set up for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not suffer from any underly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020