72 families home-quarantined in South Delhi after pizza delivery boy tests COVID-19 positive

People living in around 72 houses have been asked to stay in quarantine after a pizza delivery boy, who had delivered food in Malviya Nagar area, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to District Magistrate, South Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

People living in around 72 houses have been asked to stay in quarantine after a pizza delivery boy, who had delivered food in Malviya Nagar area, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to District Magistrate, South Delhi. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that 17 other delivery boys linked with the infected man have also been placed under institutional quarantine.

"A pizza delivery boy has been detected with COVID-19 here. 17 other delivery boys linked with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 people have been placed under home quarantine," Jain told ANI. Food delivery app Zomato said that the staff of infected person's restaurant has delivered some orders which were placed on its platform.

"We've been made aware today that a restaurant's employee, who has been recently tested positive for COVID-19, had delivered food in the past to a few customers in the Malviya Nagar area in Delhi. All these customers have already been contacted by the govt authorities... We are not sure whether the rider was infected at the time of delivery," the company said in a statement. Zomato also claimed that colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative for COVID-19.

"This restaurant had instructed their riders to wear masks and follow strict hygiene to keep customers safe from any unintended mishap. All co-workers of the said rider have been tested negative. And as a precaution, the restaurant where this rider worked has suspended operations," read the statement. (ANI)

