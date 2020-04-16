Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held after Delhi doctor dies in hit-and-run case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:25 IST
3 held after Delhi doctor dies in hit-and-run case

Three people were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in which a doctor returning from work was killed in south Delhi’s Saket area three days ago, police said on Thursday. The accused -- Sandeep, Ajay and Vijay -- were on their way to Vasant Kunj to donate blood to an acquaintance when their car allegedly crashed into DR JP Yadav's bicycle, they said.

Yadav was posted at the MCD dispensary in Mehrauli and was returning home after work when the accident took place on April 13, police said. According to police, the doctor's car had developed a snag and he was unable to get it repaired due to the ongoing lockdown. So, he decided to go to work on his bicycle.

"On the basis of analysis of CCTV footage and local enquiries, the offending vehicle was identified to be a white colour car. Four vehicles of similar make and colour were identified, which were verified. The mark in one of these vehicles helped to identify the offending car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The offending vehicle was registered in the name of Sonu, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana.

A team was sent to his house on Wednesday. Sonu told police that he had given his car to his friend Vicky, he said. On enquiry, Vicky disclosed that the car was being used by his friend Sandeep Pal Singh, a resident of east Delhi''s Mandawali, Thakur said.

During interrogation, Sandeep told police that he and his two friends -- Ajay and Vijay -- were in the car at the time of the accident. Vijay was behind the wheel of the car, the DCP said. The vehicle was seized and the three accused were arrested on Wednesday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament to resume with immediate effect as leave period for MPs canceled

Parliament will resume its business with immediate effect after the Presiding Officers announced on Thursday that the leave period for Members of Parliament has been canceled.This follows the suspension of the programme of Parliaments two H...

RCB coach Katich open to IPL outside India, confident it will take place in 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich is open to the idea of having the 2020 IPL outside India and has no doubt the cash-rich league will take place in some form later in the year. The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL till f...

COVID-19: Marico launches hand sanitiser under Mediker brand

FMCG major Marico Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into hand sanitiser category with the launch of Mediker Sanitizer as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. As the demand for hand hygiene essentials reaches its peak, Marico ...

Maharashtra has sought permission from Centre for plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients: Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra has sought permission from Centre for plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients Rajesh Tope....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020