Chinmaya Mission donates Rs 3 cr for PM-CARES fund to dight COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:17 IST
Chinmaya Mission, a global spiritual organisation, has contributed Rs three crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. Chinmaya Mission, through its ashrams and centres across the country, has been assisting local administrations in providing and distributing rations, groceries and food to the needy and marginalised citizens who are hampered by the lockdown, it said.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the mission recently conducted a global spiritual initiative to increase spiritual strength and positivity during the lockdown. Devotees from countries across the world together chanted Hanuman Chalisa cumulatively over a million times, continuously for 24 hours. Renowned Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan also participated on this occasion, it added. The statement also said that on the request of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Chinmaya Mission has shared the ''Upanishad Ganga'' tele-serial, which aired on DD National in 2012, for telecast again on DD Bharati from 6 pm to 7 pm daily.

Upanishad Ganga is a 52-episode serial that explains the knowledge of the Upanishads in a modern context through stories. Chinmaya Mission was established in 1953 by devotees of Swami Chinmayananda..

