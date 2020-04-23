Left Menu
COVID-19 Lockdown: Let us stay focussed till battle is won, says vice president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:41 IST
COVID-19 Lockdown: Let us stay focussed till battle is won, says vice president

As the country completes 30 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said people have put up with tremendous discomfort in order to ward off a bigger catastrophe. "Over the last 30 days, we, as a nation, have been waging a tough battle. We have endured considerable hardship and unprecedented disruption in our daily lives," he said in a series of tweets. He hailed the people "for their forbearance and willingness to put up with tremendous discomfort in order to ward off a bigger catastrophe". “Let us stay united and focussed till the battle is won,” the vice president stressed.

There has been a heartening unity of purpose and action across the length and breadth of the country, he said, adding that the Centre and the state governments are doing their utmost to address the twin challenges of "lives and livelihood". They are carefully taking well- calibrated steps to mitigate hardship, Naidu said. "Let us adhere to preventive measures like social distancing, including at work place, wearing masks, not spitting in public places avoiding religious gatherings," Naidu said.

