Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53. He was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital yesterday due to breathing issues. The actor was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor.

Irrfan Khan was an Indian film actor, known for his work predominantly in Hindi cinema, as well as his works in British films and Hollywood.

In his film career spanning almost thirty years and featuring in more than fifty domestic films, Khan has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four categories. Film critics, contemporaries and other experts consider him to be one of the finest actors in Indian cinema for his versatile and natural acting.

Irrfan Khan was also awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

Actor Ajay Devgan took Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."

Bollywood Veteran Amitabh Bachhan pays condoles to the Actor on Twitter and wrote, "T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas"