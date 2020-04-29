Left Menu
Development News Edition

States/UT urged to ensure accessibility features in PwDs centres for COVID related facilities

States/UTs have been requested to urgently initiate necessary action to ensure these basic features of accessibility are provided so that PwDs, persons with restricted mobility and those dependent upon attendants/caregivers are not inconvenienced further, especially during the times of this pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:19 IST
States/UT urged to ensure accessibility features in PwDs centres for COVID related facilities
The current crisis poses even greater threats to the Divyangjan not just due to their lesser/compromised immunity, ability to perceive or comprehend information but also due to non-availability of accessibility features in the physical environment and eco-system provided at such COVID related facilities. Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for Divyangjan (PwDs) as per reasonable accommodation in the centres for COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities as well as for treatment at hospitals and health centres. In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, Smt.

Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has said that to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, many COVID-19 centres have been identified as containment units, isolation treatment centres and testing labs for enhancing the holding capacity for medical purposes as required. The current crisis poses even greater threats to the Divyangjan not just due to their lesser/compromised immunity, ability to perceive or comprehend information but also due to non-availability of accessibility features in the physical environment and eco-system provided at such COVID related facilities.

DEPwD has already published guidelines concerning information dissemination in alternative accessible formats, priority treatment for the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and provisions of safety, healthy living and hygiene for PwDs, attendants, care-givers and accessible service providers, such as sign language interpreters. In addition, it is also necessary that basic physical accessibility features are ensured, as per reasonable accommodation in the centres for COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities as well as for treatment at hospitals and health centres.

States/UTs have been requested to urgently initiate necessary action to ensure these basic features of accessibility are provided so that PwDs, persons with restricted mobility and those dependent upon attendants/caregivers are not inconvenienced further, especially during the times of this pandemic. The basic features of accessibility are as follows:

All operating and control mechanisms and self-operated devices (sanitizer dispensers, glove cases, soaps, washbasins) are placed within approachable reach of PwDs, especially for wheelchair users.

Graphical and simple, prominent signage as per standard requirements of colour and contrast is put up.

Ramps (gradient 1:12) with railings are provided.

At least one (01) low height accessible counter at reception, testing areas and pharmacies.

Audio announcements and captioned videos for public announcements of important news to be made.

Ensure accessibility in lifts or assigning liftman in at least one lift for extending help to PwDs.

Reserving areas/ rooms/ wards for PwDs that may be provided with accessible toilets.

Provision for vestibular cabins for attendants of COVID-19 patients, especially with intellectual disability and mental illness.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Vegetable supply in Azadpur Mandir affected due to sealing of Haryana border

The vegetable supply in Azadpur Mandi was severely affected on Wednesday as traders could not get fresh arrivals due to sealing of Haryana border amid fears of COVID-19 infection at the Asias largest wholesale market in the wake of 11 trade...

AIIMS-Rishikesh to make lodging, food arrangements for staff

After two if its employees tested positive for coronavirus, AIIMS in Uttarakhands Rishikesh on Wednesday decided to make lodging and food arrangements for its staff. We are soon going to make separate food and lodging arrangements for AIIMS...

Palace housing Austrian president's office cleared after bomb threat

Part or all of the former imperial palace in central Vienna that houses Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellens office has been evacuated after a bomb threat, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.The threat was made by email against th...

Zimbabwe's 2020 tobacco marketing season's auction floor opens today

Zimbabwes 2020 tobacco marketing season officially starts today. The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board TIMB has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness at all auction floors, which have complied with coronavirus preventive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020