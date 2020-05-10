Over 150 migrants sent to Punjab from Delhi

Around 150 migrants from Punjab, who were sheltered at a Delhi government facility in Nehru Vihar amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were on Sunday sent to their home state by bus. In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office said the Punjab migrants staying at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nehru Vihar, shelter were medically screened before they left for their homes.

"Migrants from Punjab living in Delhi govt's temporary shelter at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nehru Vihar left for their home towns today morning. They were screened by our medical team and provided with food, masks and sanitiser. God bless them all," the CMO office said. The Delhi government has begun the process of sending migrant workers kept at its shelters in the city to their home states. Over 1000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and 1200 from Bihar were sent home through trains earlier this week.