Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University (DU) hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:53 IST
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University (DU) hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students residing in hostels and some were asked to leave the complex.

"Students from Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note. The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel, has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are, comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC DU Prof Tyagi," Singh said in a tweet. The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17.(ANI)

