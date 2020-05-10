Left Menu
Girl with fake Snapchat account suggests sexual assault plan to boy to test character: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:58 IST
In its investigation into the 'Bois Locker Room' case, the Delhi police has stumbled upon a conversation on Snapchat where a girl, posing as a male, suggested a "sexual assault plan" to a boy just to test his "values and character". The last month's conversation was not in any way related to the 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were shared, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

However, devices of the two juveniles involved in the Snapchat conversation have been seized and sent for forensic analysis, they said. When the 'Bois Locker Room' case became known, screenshots of multiple chats were shared on social media. Among those was a one-to-one Snapchat conversation, with one 'Siddharth' suggesting an "aggravated sexual assault plan" of a girl, said Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime unit).

Investigation revealed that the Snapchat conversation was actually between a girl and a boy. The girl created a fake profile in the name 'Siddharth' and suggested the sexual assault plan to check the boy's reaction and test his character, he said. The boy declined to participate in any such plan and stopped further communication. He, however, took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends, including the girl about whom the conversation took place, Roy said.

One of the other recipients of the screenshot posted it as an Instagram story, from where it started circulating in various social media accounts along with screenshots from 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group, he said.  Police said that no case will be registered against either the girl or the boy. "Although, creating a fake id is wrong, her intent was not malicious so we are not filing any complaint," an official said. Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities. Following this, the group started being called out on social media.

The police said during social media monitoring, it was noticed that the group was being used by the participants to share obscene messages and morphed pictures. So far, 24 members of the Instagram group have been identified and police are still waiting for details sought by them from the social media platform and the Forensic Science Laboratory where they have sent the devices for examination. The group admin was arrested and a juvenile have been apprehended, police said, adding a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and the IPC have been registered.

