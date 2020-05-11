Left Menu
Development News Edition

SASSA opens process for applications of Relief of Distress Grant

Speaking at a virtual media briefing on Monday, Memela-Khambula said the technology will be used to deliver services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:22 IST
SASSA opens process for applications of Relief of Distress Grant
She emphasised that SASSA would remain vigilant to avoid a situation where people try to defraud the system. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will today open the process for applications of the R350 Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for unemployed people.

The amount will be paid to qualifying applications from May – October 2020.

"With regards to the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant, we have gone back, re-looked at our systems and have strengthened the modus operandi. We believe we are ready to open the process today," SASSA Chief Executive Officer Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing on Monday, Memela-Khambula said the technology will be used to deliver services.

"Over time, we will be able to extend support to those people who will not have access to technology. It is very important to note that for us to deliver a service that is efficient; we are going have to use technology even in areas that are far-flung. We are going to get people to offer support in those areas," she said.

She emphasised that SASSA would remain vigilant to avoid a situation where people try to defraud the system.

The requirement of proof of address for the grant application has fallen away, but applicants must still provide their residential address.

The grant forms part of the R500 billion economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Applicants must be:

Above the age of 18;

Unemployed;

Not receiving any income;

Not receiving any social grant;

Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and does not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits;

Not be receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme; and

Not resident in a government-funded or subsidised institution.

Prospective applicants will need to provide the following compulsory information for the processing of their applications:

Identity Number;

Name and surname as captured in the ID (and initials);

Gender and disability;

Banking details - bank name and account number; Contact details - cell phone number;

Residential address; An applicant can send a WhatsApp message to 082 0468 553 or USSD line (SMS) *134*7737# or e-mail to SRD@sassa.gov.za

SASSA officials return to work

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has gazetted that 30% of SASSA officials return to work on a rotational basis to continue to render social services.

"We know that our offices were closed and this has impacted the number of people not being able to receive our services. The services will exist from this week, limited services will be provided at our local offices, our district and regional offices did not close on Level 5," said Memela-Khambula.

She said that SASSA offices will progressively open from Monday 11 May.

"We will progressively open from today in order to protect the most vulnerable of members of society."

Monday and Tuesday will be used to receive applications from older persons with priority being given to those who have just turned 60.

On Wednesday and Thursday, applications for child support grant and foster care grants will be accepted.

Priority will be given to caregivers with babies and in instances where a caregiver income circumstances have changed.

"I wish to appeal to caregivers not to bring children to our offices. Please leave children home but make sure that you bring all the required documents. Home Affairs will be able to provide support in terms of birth certificates," said Memela-Khambula.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Resuming operations with 25 pc production capacity: Realme

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday said it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of production capacity after receiving nod from the Uttar Pradesh government to reopen its facility in Greater Noida. The company, which launched a new Narzo ...

MP: Police launch 'FIR at doorstep' scheme on pilot basis

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The FIR Aapke Dwar FIR at your doorstep is a pilot project unde...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020