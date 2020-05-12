Nagpur COVID-19 cases climb to 300

Nagpur COVID-19 cases climb to 300PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:20 IST
The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra's Nagpur mounted to 300 on Tuesday with two more people testing positive for novel coronavirus, a district official said. Nagpur has so far reported four deaths due to COVID- 19.
Most of the coronavirus positive patients were reported from Mominpura and Satranjipura hotspots, he said. A total of 93 patients have so far been discharged after recovery from the COVID-19 disease, he added.
