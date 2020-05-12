Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPS-rank Delhi Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:29 IST
IPS-rank Delhi Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

An IPS-rank officer of the Delhi Police on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The officer had mild symptoms and after his test result came out as positive, three to four personnel from his office have been quarantined, they said.

His PA had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said. An order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday gave a detailed SOP for daily health monitoring and handling of emergency cases in respect of Delhi Police personnel due to the prevailing COVID-19 infection. Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic has been nominated to coordinate admissions of COVID-19 positive police personnel requiring admission in emergency care. "An order has also been issued by Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic for providing treatment to COVID-19 positive police personnel, the order said. "Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic may be contacted for such hospital admissions if the government hospital is unable to admit patients. Under no circumstances should a police person suffer on account of non-admission," it stated. More than 100 Delhi police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. On Sunday, a 38-year-old sub-inspector deployed at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi district had tested positive for coronavirus following which at least six police personnel have been home quarantined.

The sub-inspector deployed in emergency duty tested positive for the respiratory infection on Sunday, but he is asymptomatic..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt requests for user data up 9.5 pc globally in Jul-Dec 2019; India 2nd in tally

Government requests for Facebook user data increased globally by 9.5 per cent in the July-December 2019 period with the second highest number of requests coming from India after the US. According to Facebooks latest transparency report, a t...

Divided U.S. Supreme Court wraps up arguments on Trump financial records

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trumps bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutors attempt t...

EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemes

The European Unions banking watchdog has proposed a crackdown on so-called cum ex trading schemes that could pose a threat to financial markets and national budgets. The schemes have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating that...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020