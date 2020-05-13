Swadeshi Jagran Manch lends support to PM Modi's self-Reliant India Mission

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has lent its support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Self-Reliant India Mission" and stated that the call vindicates the SJM's 30 years of struggle to see India economically independent and self-reliant. "This is sunrise for a new day. PM Modi, with his historic speech, has set the foundation for India to take not only quantum jump but also create more opportunities and respect for the indigenous entrepreneurs. PM's call to be 'vocal for local', will have strong resonance," the SJM said in a release.

"PM's appeal has a large reach, and it will strengthen indigenous and local brands among the consumers, to ultimately become global brands. The constant endorsement of PM Modi would help these entrepreneurs get more respect and acceptance globally," it added. Dr Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convenor of SJM said: "PM's bold step of stitching together Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of GDP package, offering relief and opportunities for labour, small retailer, small entrepreneur, micro-enterprises along with farmers, honest taxpayers and other businesses; will take the country into a more positive direction."

"As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details in days to come, SJM hopes that the fine details of this package, will not only lead to end the ills of badly designed and implemented 1991 liberalisation and subsequent integration into exploitative globalisation; but will lead to employment-oriented inclusive growth," he added. He further said: "SJM believes that the COVID-19 or Chinese Virus has already accelerated the collapse of the existing model of globalisation. The model, which is not only exploitative but has also reduced the opportunities for job creation. The era of economies of scale is passe, and the forthcoming era is of economies of scope. Chinese virus will be a natural non-tariff barrier for various products in many jurisdictions. SJM believes that the new era would be to make products inside the geographical limits of the nation."

"In this context, PM Modi is absolutely right when he says that the Indian model of globalisation would be more inclusive and will lead to opportunities not only in India but also in the partner emerging economies. India's business ethos always believed in the partnership, not exerting ownership. SJM strongly backs, PM Modi's call for rebuilding the globalisation on the principles of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' or world as a family," he added. The SJM further supported PM Modi's identification of five pillars for achieving self-reliance - an economy with potential for quantum jump, not incremental growth; investments in infrastructure; technology-driven services; demographic dividend and reforming the supply chain.

SJM also supported the PM's efforts to create the plug and play infrastructure for all those global investors who want to shift their base from China to India. (ANI)