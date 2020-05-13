Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swadeshi Jagran Manch lends support to PM Modi's self-Reliant India Mission

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has lent its support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Self-Reliant India Mission" and stated that the call vindicates the SJM's 30 years of struggle to see India economically independent and self-reliant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:10 IST
Swadeshi Jagran Manch lends support to PM Modi's self-Reliant India Mission
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has lent its support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Self-Reliant India Mission" and stated that the call vindicates the SJM's 30 years of struggle to see India economically independent and self-reliant. "This is sunrise for a new day. PM Modi, with his historic speech, has set the foundation for India to take not only quantum jump but also create more opportunities and respect for the indigenous entrepreneurs. PM's call to be 'vocal for local', will have strong resonance," the SJM said in a release.

"PM's appeal has a large reach, and it will strengthen indigenous and local brands among the consumers, to ultimately become global brands. The constant endorsement of PM Modi would help these entrepreneurs get more respect and acceptance globally," it added. Dr Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convenor of SJM said: "PM's bold step of stitching together Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of GDP package, offering relief and opportunities for labour, small retailer, small entrepreneur, micro-enterprises along with farmers, honest taxpayers and other businesses; will take the country into a more positive direction."

"As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details in days to come, SJM hopes that the fine details of this package, will not only lead to end the ills of badly designed and implemented 1991 liberalisation and subsequent integration into exploitative globalisation; but will lead to employment-oriented inclusive growth," he added. He further said: "SJM believes that the COVID-19 or Chinese Virus has already accelerated the collapse of the existing model of globalisation. The model, which is not only exploitative but has also reduced the opportunities for job creation. The era of economies of scale is passe, and the forthcoming era is of economies of scope. Chinese virus will be a natural non-tariff barrier for various products in many jurisdictions. SJM believes that the new era would be to make products inside the geographical limits of the nation."

"In this context, PM Modi is absolutely right when he says that the Indian model of globalisation would be more inclusive and will lead to opportunities not only in India but also in the partner emerging economies. India's business ethos always believed in the partnership, not exerting ownership. SJM strongly backs, PM Modi's call for rebuilding the globalisation on the principles of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' or world as a family," he added. The SJM further supported PM Modi's identification of five pillars for achieving self-reliance - an economy with potential for quantum jump, not incremental growth; investments in infrastructure; technology-driven services; demographic dividend and reforming the supply chain.

SJM also supported the PM's efforts to create the plug and play infrastructure for all those global investors who want to shift their base from China to India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Buses start plying in Udupi district

For the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka, KSRTC and a few private buses started services in select routes in Udupi district Wednesday following the decision taken by the district administration. KSRTC operated buses to Ku...

Back to work as England's COVID-19 lockdown eases

The coronavirus lockdown began easing up in England on Wednesday, with workers unable to work from home able to head to work but advised to avoid public transport and opt for cycling, walking or driving as far as possible. Under the step by...

All-party meeting to decide on Lanka polls remains inconclusive

An all-party meeting convened by Sri Lankas election commission to decide whether to hold parliamentary polls in June remained inconclusive, party members said on Wednesday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled P...

Slowly but steady, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal

Beijing resident Wang Yukun was happy to comply in April when the construction firm he works for told him hed need to take a test for the novel coronavirus before he could come back to work, even though he was at low risk of having the dise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020