Migrants returning home from Punjab as free ration not distributed: Union Minister Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash Wednesday alleged that the Punjab government has failed to distribute free ration to migrant workers which led to their "exodus" from the state. In a press release issued here, he alleged that the ration was provided to the state by the Central government under the 'Garib Kalyan Yojna' several days ago, but it did not distribute it to the needy so far, aggravating their condition.

"That is why migrants in hordes are returning to their home states from Punjab, saying that they may or may not die of coronavirus but they will definitely die of hunger here," the Hoshiarpur MP remarked. "If the state of affairs continues like this, the troubles and tribulations of poor people will further worsen," he said.

He appealed to the state government to provide succour to people in these difficult times and immediately distribute free ration supplied to it by the Modi government..