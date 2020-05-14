Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 migrant workers walking from Punjab to Bihar mowed down by bus in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:29 IST
6 migrant workers walking from Punjab to Bihar mowed down by bus in Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab, were killed and four seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh government bus hit them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Muzaffarnagar, officials said Thursday. The incident took place around 10.30 pm Wednesday between Ghalauli check-post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 kms from here, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

Bus driver Rajbir Singh has been arrested along with his associates Satish Chandra and Anil Sharma, police said. The medical examination of the driver confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Station House Officer Anil Kapervan said.

The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was returning to Agra from Saharanpur after dropping off migrant labourers to their homes. A government official in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured. The deceased migrants were identified as 18-year-old Guddu from Bhojpur and Virender Singh (28) from Patna. The four others -- Harek Singh (52), his son Vikas (22); Vasudev (22), Harish Sahni (42) -- were all from Gopalganj, police said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, they said. Later in the day, the six bodies were sent to their homes in Bihar in two ambulances, after post-mortem, escorted by a police van, Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar told PTI.

Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar also visited the spot to conduct an inquiry in the incident. An FIR has also been registered. The chief minister has asked the Sahranpur Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility, a government spokesman said.

The Divisional Commissioner has also directed district authorities to ensure migrants don't have to walk to their destinations. The incident comes days after 16 migrant labourers who had fallen asleep on railway tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on May 8.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for developing corona vaccine: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday slammed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Atmanirbhar Package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not find any tangible financial space f...

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitment from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential ...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

First coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh refugee camps

Two Rohingya have become the first to test positive for coronavirus from the vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that house almost a million people, officials said Thursday. Health experts have been warning for some time that the virus could r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020