Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP and Centre have a habit of playing politics over everything: Jharkhand CM

Over the Centre's remark that Jharkhand has not provided approval for enough 'Shramik Special trains', Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that the BJP and the Centre have a habit of playing politics over everything.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:39 IST
BJP and Centre have a habit of playing politics over everything: Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Over the Centre's remark that Jharkhand has not provided approval for enough 'Shramik Special trains', Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that the BJP and the Centre have a habit of playing politics over everything. Taking a jibe at the Centre, Hemant Soren told ANI: "One should ask the Centre if they started the trains on their own or only after the Chief Ministers urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via both verbally and through written applications, to start trains for the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states."

"It has become a habit of the BJP and the Centre to play politics over everything. Jharkhand government has till now given No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 110 trains. Around 50 trains have brought back over 60,000 migrant workers so far," he said while adding "Jharkhand was the first state to have brought back migrant workers to the state." Slamming the Centre for not having any mechanism to help the migrant labourers who are forced to walk to their homes, he said, "Lakhs of migrant workers are walking on foot but the Central government doesn't have any mechanism to send them to their homes. The Central government is just playing politics over the issue."

In an interview to ANI on Thursday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said, "Indian Railways has provided 1,200 trains exclusively earmarked to run the 'Shramik Special trains' for our migrant labourers to take them back to their homes. It pains me that while Uttar Pradesh has already given permission for 400 trains, Bihar 200 trains which have departed for their respective states, there are several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, that are not giving enough permissions for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their states." (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

As Lufthansa bailout talks continue, role of German state at issue

As Lufthansa negotiates a 9 billion euro bailout to tide it through the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Friday that the German state should turn a profit when it steps in to rescue the nations companies. Los...

FEATURE -Migrant workers face cruel summer as COVID-19 batters European tourism

Argentine bartender Manuela Perez Simon hoped to escape her homelands economic troubles when she arrived in Barcelonas touristy El Born district two years ago looking for work.But like many of the migrant workers who serve cocktails and wai...

Blink or no Brexit deal, both UK and EU tell each other

Britain and the European Union traded threats on Friday over a Brexit free trade deal, warning that unless the other side gave ground there would be no deal - a scenario that would convulse global trade as the world aims to exit the coronav...

US retail sales plunged 16 per cent in April as virus froze economy

US retail sales tumbled 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy. The Commerce Departments report Friday on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020