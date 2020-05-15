Left Menu
Digital commissioning first of its kind in maritime history: Coast Guard DG

Director General Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan said on Friday that the commissioning of a coast guard ship and two boats in Goa was done through video conferencing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and it also led to lessening of expenditure entailed in such normal activities.

15-05-2020
Indian Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan speaking to ANI on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Natarajan said the commissioning was done by adhering to the guidelines of the central government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in Goa via video conference from the national capital here today.

The ICGS Sachet, the first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment. The IBS C-450 and C-451 are indigenously designed and built by Larsen & Toubro Shipyard Hazira, and fitted with the latest navigation and communication equipment. The two 30-meter longboats are capable of achieving speeds in excess of 45 knots and designed for the high-speed interception, close coast patrol, and low-intensity maritime operations.

Natarajan said the ships have been commissioned online "restraining the expenditure on normal activities" and the process was carried out "in a much shorter and quicker time". "The digital commissioning is the first of its kind in maritime history. No one has ever commissioned the ships via digital means and following the maritime traditions," he said.

With the commissioning of these ships, the Indian Coast Guard has reached a landmark of 150 ships and boats and 62 aircraft. Natarajan said the ships would be utilized for search and rescue requirements for maritime incidents including any incident during the cyclone season.

