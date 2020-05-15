Left Menu
Shopping Centres Association seeks Karnataka CM's nod to reopen malls

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:21 IST
The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allow reopening of malls in the state. In a statement, the SCAI said it had made a representation to Yediyurappa with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for reopening of malls.

"SCAI has asserted and collectively with industry captains, endorsed the ability of shopping centres to enforce protocols in a far more efficient manner than many others who have benefited from the relaxation," it said. While preparing the SOPs, SCAI has held several consultations with captains of the industry as well as adopted global best practices to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained, the statement said.

"The representation holds significance even as the country braces itself for Lockdown 4.0 from May 18. Shopping malls, unfortunately, have not found much favour from the government," the SCAI said. Malls in Karnataka were ordered to shut from March 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus and have since remained closed due to the lockdown.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

