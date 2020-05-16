46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, total tally at 1,079
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar climbed to 1,079 on Saturday after 46 new COVID-19 were reported, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:59 IST
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar climbed to 1,079 on Saturday after 46 new COVID-19 were reported, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary. Among all the positive cases reported in the state, Banka has reported the maximum number of cases at 18, followed by Sheikhpura at nine cases.
While Jamui has reported seven cases, Patna five cases, Katihar three cases, Aurangabad two cases, and Samastipur one case. In Munger, a 2-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19.
