Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah says strong, secure, empowered India PM Modi's top priority, lauds announcements by Sitharaman

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and said that a "strong, secure and empowered India" is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's topmost priority.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:35 IST
Amit Shah says strong, secure, empowered India PM Modi's top priority, lauds announcements by Sitharaman
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and said that a "strong, secure and empowered India" is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's topmost priority. In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said the landmark decisions will boost the economy and strengthen efforts towards self-reliant India.

He said Prime Minister's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is the key of India's phenomenal growth in the last six years. "I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for today's landmark decisions which will surely boost our economy and further our efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"A strong, secure and empowered India is PM Narendra Modi's topmost priority. Raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74 per cent and banning import of selected weapons/platforms with year-wise timelines will surely boost 'Make in India' and reduce our import burden," he added. Sitharaman on Saturday announced that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

The Home Minister said that Rs 50,000 crore for infrastructure development in coal sector and introduction of commercial mining is a "welcome policy reform which will bring more competition and transparency." "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this unprecedented step to make India self-reliant in coal production," he said.

He also lauded decisions concerning the aviation sector. "I thank PM Modi for futuristic decisions to push aviation sector. - By easing out restrictions on utilisation of Air Space, our aviation sector will be benefited by about Rs 1,000 crores/year. - Tax regime for MRO has been rationalized to make India a global hub for Aircraft MRO," he said.

Shah hailed the moves to boost private sector investment in social infrastructure and to encourage private participation in space activities. "I also applaud PM Modi for today's decisions like providing Rs 8100 cr revamped Viability Gap Funding to boost pvt sector investment in social Infrastructure & encouraging private participation in Space activities so that they can become a co-traveller in India's space journey," he said.

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive special economic package to help the country become self-reliant and deal with COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court allows police to probe alleged threat calls to Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary

A court here on Saturday granted permission to Delhi Police to investigate a case related to alleged threat calls received by the editor-in-chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi sai...

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by...

Every single request of states to facilitate transportation of migrants considered: Minister Singh

The Centre is seriously considering every single request of state governments to facilitate transportation of migrant workers, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. During a video conference with chief secretaries and senior offic...

C'garh to give 5kg free food grains to migrants for 2 months

Migrant labourers who have returned to Chhattisgarh from other states will get free food grains for the months of May and June from fair price shops as per a decision taken on Saturday by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said an official here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020