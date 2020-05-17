2 special trains with passengers from Mumbai and Howrah arrive at Delhi

Two special trains carrying passengers from Mumbai and Howrah arrived at the New Delhi Railway Station here earlier on Saturday. On arrival, all the passengers were screened as per the guidelines provided by the government. Passengers were also seen following social distancing norms as a precautionary measure to stay safe from coronavirus.

"I am finally going home after staying in West Bengal for two months. The train facility came as a big support in a difficult situation like this," said Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who arrived from Howrah. "The government is doing its best and has taken a good initiative," said Kartik Sharma, one of the passengers.

Another passenger, Anil Kumar, said: "I got a chance to return home after two months, I'm very happy." After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others to return to their native towns, the Railways has been running Shramik special trains to transport people.

States have also been plying buses to ferry stranded people to their respective destinations. (ANI)