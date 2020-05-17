Oman says decision to liquidate glass point solar company comes after fall in oil, gas prices -agency

Oman says decision to liquidate glass point solar company comes after fall in oil, gas prices -agencyReuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-05-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 01:43 IST
Oman's decision to liquidate GlassPoint Solar company comes after the sharp fall in oil and gas prices caused by the global economic slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Oman news agency said, citing a statement from State General Reserve Fund.
Oman owns 31% of shares in GlassPoint Solar.
