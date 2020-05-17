Left Menu
Cong condemns police action against workers in Yamunanagar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:07 IST
The Haryana Congress on Sunday condemned the use of force against migrant workers in Yamunanagar, terming the police action inhuman. Police on Saturday used ‘mild force’ to disperse a group of migrants who had blocked a national highway, demanding that they be sent home.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said the “lathicharge” on migrant labourers was highly condemnable. “It is inhuman to beat up poor labourers who are victims of circumstances. The government should treat the them with empathy,” Hooda said in a statement.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and state party chief Kumari Selja also condemned the police action. Surjewala alleged that they were chased and thrashed. He said the BJP had 'sold dreams' to the poor to come to power and now it was insensitive towards their plight.

Selja said if the government had any concrete policy, the migrant workers would not have been forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes. “Rather than providing relief to them, what these poor migrants are getting is lathis. We strongly condemn the lathicharge on them, which shows the insensitive attitude of the Khattar government,” she said.

Police had on Saturday said a group of migrants had blocked the Yamunanagar-Panchkula highway, causing traffic disruptions. The police said they tried to convince them to lift the blockade but the migrants persisted with their demand.

Hooda said in addition to taking care of their stay and food, the government should ensure that migrant workers are provided with immediate monetary relief or alternate employment. If the government is not able to do this or poor labourers want to go home, then proper arrangements should be made for their journey back home, he said. “The government should fulfil both its administrative and humanitarian responsibilities towards them,” Hooda said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

