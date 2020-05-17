Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM8 MH-LOCKDOWN-LD EXTENSION Maharashtra Govt extends lockdown till May 31 (Eds: adds details) Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said. .

BOM16 MH-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER Maha: Two cops killed, three injured in encounter with Naxals Gadchiroli: Two police personnel were killed and three others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning, an official said. . BOM15 MH-MIGRANTS-DESHMUKH '20 lakh migrants, bulk from WB and Bihar, register with Maha' Mumbai: A total of 20 lakh migrants, bulk of them from Bihar and West Bengal, have registered themselves with the Maharashtra government for travelling back to their native states, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. .

BOM3 MH-AADTIYA-RAUT Aaditya opposes Raut on use of stadiums as COVID-19 facilities Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday supported the Mumbai civic body's move to take over some premises of the Wankhede stadium here for converting it into a COVID-19 quarantine facility, and suggested making a similar facility at the Brabourne stadium. . BOM12 MH-VIRUS-BEDS-BMC One lakh beds soon for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai: BMC Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will soon increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment at its facilities to one lakh in view of the rising number of cases of the disease in the city, civic commissioner I S Chahal said on Sunday. .

BOM1 GJ-LOCKDOWN-POLICE-ATTACK Guj: Locals pelt stones at cops in containment zone; 68 held Ahmedabad: Residents of a COVID-19 containment zone in Gujarat's Rajkot district pelted stones at police and damaged some vehicles when the security personnel tried to stop them from removing barricades placed in the area, an official said on Sunday. . BOM2 MH-VIRUS-JAILS COVID-19: Maha releases 7,200 prisoners to curb overcrowding Pune: Authorities in Maharashtra have released over 7,200 prisoners so far to check overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday. .

BOM9 MP-VIRUS-JAILS 6,500 prisoners released from MP jails since COVID-19 outbreak Bhopal: Nearly 6,500 prisoners have been released from jails in Madhya Pradesh since the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. . BOM10 CG-VIRUS-JAILS 3,418 prisoners released from Chhattisgarh jails: Official Raipur: As many as 3,418 prisoners, mostly undertrials, were released from jails in Chhattisgarh till May 11 following the Supreme Court's directives to consider decongesting prisons in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. .

BES4 GA-VIRUS-RANE 8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said "eight to ten" passengers who alighted from the Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were detected with the infection on Saturday. . BES10 MH-VIRUS-COP QUARANTINE COVID-19: Staff tests positive, Mumbai Addl CP quarantined Mumbai: A Mumbai police additional commissioner was quarantined as a precautionary measure after his reader tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday..