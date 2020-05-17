Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Top stories from the western

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:09 IST
Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM8 MH-LOCKDOWN-LD EXTENSION Maharashtra Govt extends lockdown till May 31 (Eds: adds details) Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said. .

BOM16 MH-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER Maha: Two cops killed, three injured in encounter with Naxals Gadchiroli: Two police personnel were killed and three others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning, an official said. . BOM15 MH-MIGRANTS-DESHMUKH '20 lakh migrants, bulk from WB and Bihar, register with Maha' Mumbai: A total of 20 lakh migrants, bulk of them from Bihar and West Bengal, have registered themselves with the Maharashtra government for travelling back to their native states, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. .

BOM3 MH-AADTIYA-RAUT Aaditya opposes Raut on use of stadiums as COVID-19 facilities Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday supported the Mumbai civic body's move to take over some premises of the Wankhede stadium here for converting it into a COVID-19 quarantine facility, and suggested making a similar facility at the Brabourne stadium. . BOM12 MH-VIRUS-BEDS-BMC One lakh beds soon for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai: BMC Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will soon increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment at its facilities to one lakh in view of the rising number of cases of the disease in the city, civic commissioner I S Chahal said on Sunday. .

BOM1 GJ-LOCKDOWN-POLICE-ATTACK Guj: Locals pelt stones at cops in containment zone; 68 held Ahmedabad: Residents of a COVID-19 containment zone in Gujarat's Rajkot district pelted stones at police and damaged some vehicles when the security personnel tried to stop them from removing barricades placed in the area, an official said on Sunday. . BOM2 MH-VIRUS-JAILS COVID-19: Maha releases 7,200 prisoners to curb overcrowding Pune: Authorities in Maharashtra have released over 7,200 prisoners so far to check overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday. .

BOM9 MP-VIRUS-JAILS 6,500 prisoners released from MP jails since COVID-19 outbreak Bhopal: Nearly 6,500 prisoners have been released from jails in Madhya Pradesh since the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. . BOM10 CG-VIRUS-JAILS 3,418 prisoners released from Chhattisgarh jails: Official Raipur: As many as 3,418 prisoners, mostly undertrials, were released from jails in Chhattisgarh till May 11 following the Supreme Court's directives to consider decongesting prisons in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. .

BES4 GA-VIRUS-RANE 8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said "eight to ten" passengers who alighted from the Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were detected with the infection on Saturday. . BES10 MH-VIRUS-COP QUARANTINE COVID-19: Staff tests positive, Mumbai Addl CP quarantined Mumbai: A Mumbai police additional commissioner was quarantined as a precautionary measure after his reader tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 65-year-old man dies in Udgir in Latur, toll now 2

Latur, May 17 PTIThe number of COVID-19 deaths in Latur in Maharashtra reached two after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the infection in hotspot Udgir on Sunday, a senior health official said. The man was suffering from diabetes, hypertensi...

SC comes up with new guidelines for hearing matters from May 18 to June 19

The Supreme Court will hear all cases via video and audio links between May 18 and June 19, and has scaled up its 1881 helpline to assist advocates and litigants in e-filing and virtual hearing, according to a standard operating procedure S...

Coronavirus-infected woman dies in Srinagar, J-K toll reaches 13

A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died here on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died in the afternoon at CD Hospital here, nodal ...

4 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka's Dharwad

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharwad, taking the total number of cases in the district to 26, said Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan on Sunday. Among the new cases reported, two have travel history to Mumbai and one to Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020