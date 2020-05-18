Left Menu
Development News Edition

After spending nearly 10 years in prison, two foreigners acquitted by Delhi HC in NDPS case

Two foreign nationals, who spent nearly the entire past decade in prison serving their sentence in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case, have been acquitted of all charges by Delhi High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:25 IST
After spending nearly 10 years in prison, two foreigners acquitted by Delhi HC in NDPS case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Two foreign nationals, who spent nearly the entire past decade in prison serving their sentence in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case, have been acquitted of all charges by Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru acquitted Philippines national Laya Emilyn and Nigerian Okafor Chukwuka Ugochukwu of charges dealing with NDPS Act and ordered to release them immediately saying that they were two days short of completing their 10 year sentence. The court was hearing pleas, challenging a trial court order which had convicted and sentenced the two under several relevant sections of the NDPS Act, including criminal conspiracy, posession of commercial quantity drugs and illegally importing commercial quantity drugs.

"Laya and Okafor are two days short of completing their prison sentence. They shall be released forthwith. The Jail authorities shall act on the basis of the order," the court said in its order issued on May 13. Defence counsel Kanhaiya Singhal told ANI that the two foreign nationals have been released from jail, but now the two foreigners are being kept in detention centres here and added that the condition of these centres are not good.

The two have been in jail ever since their arrest on May 15, 2010. They were convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a trial court in September 2015 and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. "In order to sustain an allegation of conspiracy, it must be established that there was some meeting of minds of the co-conspirators. Clearly, examination of call record details would indicate whether Laya was in touch with Okafor. However, the fact that no such material or evidence has been brought on record, raises considerable doubt whether they were ever in touch with each other," the court said in its May 13 order.

"In the circumstances, the prosecution has failed to establish that there was any meeting of minds between Okafor and Laya to sustain an allegation of conspiracy," the order added. According to the prosecution, Laya was caught with a huge quantity of cocaine in her bag in May 2010 and upon questioning told the Narcotics Control Bureau that it was to be delivered to one Okafor.

Defence counsel Kanhaiya Singhal had contended that apart from the statement of Okafor and Laya, there was no material whatsoever to establish any conspiracy between Laya and Okafor. He submitted that the said statements could not be relied upon and added that Okafor could not be convicted solely on a statement of a co-accused.

The court also found some inconsistencies in the testimony of witnesses over whether the said bag was locked or not. While one witness had deposed that the bag was locked and had been opened by Laya, another witness has stated that the bag was not locked. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Asthama patient dies at quarantine centre in U'khand

Pauri, May 18 PTI&#160;A 31-year-old man, who was kept under institutional quarantine after returning from Faridabad two days ago, died on Monday in Uttarakhands Pauri district, officials said. A patient of asthama, he fell ill on Monday mo...

Just take me home, mother tells daily wager son

Tears blurring her vision, Raji Devi watched the bus carrying migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh drive into the distance and turned to her son to say she just wants to be home and never wants to see a big city again. She couldnt get a seat on...

Cyclone 'Amphan' will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal: govt.

Cyclone Amphan will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal govt....

Multiplex, hotel stocks tumble as nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

Shares of multiplex and hotel operators on Monday cracked up to 14.5 per cent after the countrywide lockdown was further extended till May 31. Shares of INOX Leisure tumbled 14.49 per cent and those of PVR tanked 12.54 per cent on the BSE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020