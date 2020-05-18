Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total rises to 286

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:28 IST
31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total rises to 286

Thirty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases to 286 in the district, officials said. Nine of the new patients are workers of Chinese phone maker Oppo and two construction workers at a factory site of its sister-concern Vivo in Greater Noida, the officials said. Eight of the Oppo workers are locals, while one is from Ghaziabad, they said. Also, 15 contacts of a 39-year-old man, who works at a media firm in Noida Sector 16A and was detected with the infection on May 15, have been found positive on Monday, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said. "The man lives in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar but works at Zee Media office in Sector 16A Noida. He was found COVID-19 positive on May 15. His 51 contacts were tested at Max Lab in Delhi. His 15 contacts, who are employees in the same organisation, residing in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive," the DM said in a statement. Another 13 contacts of the man who reside in Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon have tested positive for coronavirus and the administrations of their respective districts were doing the needful, as per protocols.

Among other patients are five contacts of a man from Sector 5 Harola village, who was earlier detected with the infection and a 40-year-old woman from Sector 78 Noida, he said.   "Total 1,679 test results were obtained on Monday of which 1,648 were negative and 31 positive. Total 286 positive cases have been recorded so far. Three patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recoveries so far to 194 and active cases are 87," according to the statement. Guatam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has so far recorded five deaths -- all males aged above 60, according to officials. The number of samples collected till Monday stood at 8,245, according to the official statement.

Oppo has got 3,321 employees tested for COVID-19 at a private lab in Gurgaon, Haryana and result of 1,581 of them have been sent to the health department, Gautam Buddh Nagar, while others were awaited, it stated. Vivo got 18 employees tested at a private lab in Gurgaon, Haryana and 16 of them resulted negative, while two positive, the administration said. Specific areas of the premises of Oppo and Vivo in Greater Noida and Zee Media office in Noida have been sealed for sanitisation work, according to the statement.

A Vivo spokesperson said, “No Vivo employee has tested positive till date and we are taking all precautionary measures adhering to all government guidelines.”   “Our current operational factory, 15 kms away from the construction site, is running at 30 per cent of its capacity as per the norms stated by Greater Noida authorities," the spokesperson added. Oppo said in a statement that it places the safety of all its employees and citizens at the forefront. “We had not only undertaken COVID-19 tests for all employees at the manufacturing facility in Greater Noida but also suspended all operations at the plant. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe," the company said Oppo also said that it has started screening more than 3,000 workers who have to join work and also approached the government for the test..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Local leaders resist Mexico president's push for reopening

Local governments across Mexico pushed back Monday against President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors call to reopen the economy in some 300 townships that do not have active cases of coronavirus, with leaders saying they preferred to wait until ...

Significant easing of lockdown in Delhi, shops to open from Tues; COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

Delhi will see a significant easing of lockdown from May 19 with opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses, auto and taxis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, even as the citys total tally of COVID-19...

Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk

A chorus of comments from top officials at the Bank of England about negative interest rates has revived talk that the British central bank might resort to cutting borrowing costs below zero to cushion the economy from the coronavirus shutd...

Somalia sees "massive" rise in FGM during lockdown and Ramadan

By Emma Batha LONDON, May 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias coronavirus lockdown has led to a huge increase in female genital mutilation FGM, with circumcisers going door to door offering to cut girls stuck at home during the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020