Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. At about 7:30 am, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Over the past few days, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire in the region. Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch district.