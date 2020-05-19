Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.ANI | Rajouri | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:47 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. At about 7:30 am, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
Over the past few days, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire in the region. Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
- Pak
- Sunderbani
- Indian Army
- Poonch
- Gulpur
- Degwar
ALSO READ
India tells Pak that entire J and K and Ladakh including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are integral part of India: MEA.
India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring "material change" in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them: MEA.
Govt of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it: MEA.
India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA
India lodges protest with Islamabad over Pak court's order on Gilgit-Baltistan