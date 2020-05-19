Haryana to start bus services for commuters to travel from one state to another

Haryana has decided to start bus services on various routes for commuters to travel from one state to another, according to Haryana Chief Minister's Office. In this regard, the state government has written to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations in restrictions commencing from Monday. The Union Home Ministry has also given powers to States and UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange, and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

As per the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."