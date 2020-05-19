Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Cong workers in West Bengal, Odisha to help people
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to his party workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the danger posed by Cyclone Amphan and help them reach safer places.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to his party workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the danger posed by Cyclone Amphan and help them reach safer places. "Cyclone Amphan is coming in the country amid the corona crisis. I appeal to all Congress workers of West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the danger and help to bring people to safer places. Be safe!" Gandhi said in a tweet.
Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning regarding Cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. The super cyclone Amphan is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, IMD said.
It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 21. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Despite repeated demands by Congress, central govt and Rail Ministry have chosen to ignore migrants' free travel home: Sonia Gandhi.
State units of Congress will bear cost of rail travel of every needy worker, migrant labourer: Sonia Gandhi.
Ahmed Patel directs Congress state units to help migrants purchase train tickets to get back home
One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state count reaches 163
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre for charging train fare from migrant labourers