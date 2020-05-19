Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Cong workers in West Bengal, Odisha to help people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to his party workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the danger posed by Cyclone Amphan and help them reach safer places. "Cyclone Amphan is coming in the country amid the corona crisis. I appeal to all Congress workers of West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the danger and help to bring people to safer places. Be safe!" Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning regarding Cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. The super cyclone Amphan is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, IMD said.

It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 21. (ANI)