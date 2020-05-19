Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone 'Amphan': 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:49 IST
Cyclone 'Amphan': 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, Odisha

A total of 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation arising out of cyclone 'Amphan', NDRF chief S N Pradhan said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Pradhan said cyclone ‘Amphan’ is a second disaster coming in the time of already prevailing COVID-19 and it requires continuous monitoring.

"A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in two Amphan-affected states of Odisha and West Bengal," he said. The NDRF Director General said Amphan will be extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes a landfall on May 20 and its hit potential remains strong.

He said the NDRF has learnt from its experience of handling cyclone ‘Fani’ and has deployed tree-pole cutters in the areas which are expected to be hit. "Wireless sets, satellite phones and other communication equipment are also with our teams. Our preparation is on par with facing a super cyclone like the one that hit the Odisha coast in 1999," he said.

Cyclone 'Amphan' has developed into a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall, the government had said. This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast in the afternoon of May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh as an extremely severe cyclonic storm..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 199

With three COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory has climbed to 199, including three deaths, said the health department. As many as 57 have been cured of the dis...

Ceremony marks 10th anniversary of quashing of Thai protests

A group of former demonstrators gathered in Thailands capital on Tuesday to remember those killed when soldiers violently ended a months-long anti-government protest 10 years ago. Around 50 people died when troops, firing live rounds and ba...

Uttarakhand: Chamoli reports first case of COVID-19

Chamoli has reported its first case of COVID-19&#160; with one person testing positive for the virus in the districtThe man had returned from Delhi along with his family to Mathkot Pajyana village in the district on May 15, Chief Medical Of...

Embassy Office Parks REIT distributes Rs 531.67 cr in Q4, Rs 1,882cr in FY20 to unitholders

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Tuesday announced distribution of Rs 531.67 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended March. Declared distribution of Rs 5,316.77 millionRs 6.89 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the company s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020