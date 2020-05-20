Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google backs off on AI for oil and gas extraction

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:42 IST
Google backs off on AI for oil and gas extraction
Representative image Image Credit:

Google says it will no longer build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, separating itself from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon. The announcement followed a Greenpeace report Tuesday that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the U.S. and around the world.

The environmentalist group says Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have been undermining their own climate change pledges by partnering with major oil companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil that have looked for new technology to get more oil and gas out of the ground. But the group applauded Google on Tuesday for taking a step away from those deals.

"While Google still has a few legacy contracts with oil and gas firms, we welcome this indication from Google that it will no longer build custom solutions for upstream oil and gas extraction," said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA. Google said it will honor all existing contracts with its customers, but didn't specify what companies.

Greenpeace's report says Microsoft appears to be leading the way with the most oil and contracts, "offering AI capabilities in all phases of oil production." Amazon's contracts are more focused on pipelines, shipping and fuel storage, according to the report. Their tools have been deployed to speed up shale extraction, especially from the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Some of the contracts have led to internal protests by employees who are pushing their companies to do more to combat climate change.

Amazon declined to comment on the Greenpeace report, but pointed to wording on its website that said "the energy industry should have access to the same technologies as other industries." Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment..

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to the pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisone...

Pa. governor slams Big Ben for haircut during pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers recent haircut wasnt a big hit with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Roethlisberger unveiled his new look during a 38-second video released by the team on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is workin...

AT&T shuts Venezuela subscription TV unit, citing U.S. sanctions

ATT Inc said on Tuesday it was shutting its DirecTV subscription access to Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions, cutting off a key source of entertainment for millions of people stuck in their homes under a strict coronavirus quarantine.DirecTV ...

EXCLUSIVE-Eying Iran, U.S. issues warning to stay 100 meters away from its warships

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday issued a warning to mariners to stay 100 meters yards away from U.S. warships or risk being interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures. Reuters is first to report the new warning, issued in det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020