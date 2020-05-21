Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:32 IST
Complaints filed against 19 auto, 8 e-rickshaw drivers for not following social distancing in Delhi

Teams of Delhi government's Transport department, monitoring social distancing noms in vehicles plying on the city roads, have filed complaints with the police against 19 auto and eight e-rickshaw drivers for violations of the rules. A few FIRs based on the complaints have already been registered while in other cases the process is on, said a senior Transport department officer.

The cases have been registered against the auto and e-rickshaw drivers for carrying multiple passengers in violation of the relaxed norms, which allow only one person in the vehicle, he said Delhi government has allowed transport services under extended lockdown, by limiting the number of passengers for various categories of vehicles. Autos and e-rickshaws have been allowed  to ply with one only passenger . Taxis, cabs, and eco-friendly sewa para-transit vehicles  can carry only two passengers.

"Fifty teams of  Transport department officials have been formed to keep an eye on observance of social distancing norms in  transport vehicles," the officer said. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said that government is very serious about strict adherence of social distancing in vehicles.

The government has also directed the public transport bus staffs to offload passengers if their number goes beyond 20. The drivers have been instructed not to move the vehicle if extra passengers do not get down, and call the police. The drivers, conductors and marshals have also been warned of action in case of  violation of social distancing norms in the buses.

