SASSA to serve minimum clients in Mpumalanga due to lockdown

SASSA Mpumalanga’s spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said social distance measures affect the minimum number of clients the agency can help on a daily basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mpumalanga | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:41 IST
Ngubeni is urging beneficiaries to use official SASSA communication platforms or visit local offices to get accurate information and clarity where there is a misunderstanding. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Due to lockdown and strict restrictions, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga says it can only serve a minimum number of clients a day.

The daily operation schedule

Monday and Tuesday: Applications for Old Age Grant only.

Wednesday and Thursday: Applications for Child Support Grant and Foster Care Grant only.

Friday: Overflow applications from Wednesday and Thursday and Disability or Care Dependency Grants are on an appointment basis where SASSA has received medicals prior to the lockdown.

SASSA card issuing, PIN resets and replacement of cards will be done at the South African Post Office (SAPO).

Older people and those living with disabilities

"Older persons and persons with disabilities social grant beneficiaries' payment will be on 3 to 4 June 2020. Other social grants will be paid from 5 May 2020. Where either the 3rd or the 5th falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment date moves forward to the next working day," she explained.

Ngubeni is urging beneficiaries to use official SASSA communication platforms or visit local offices to get accurate information and clarity where there is a misunderstanding.

"This will protect them from many scams that are circulating on social media."

Beneficiaries seeking more information should contact SASSA's toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 or 013 754 9428/54 from 8 am to 4 pm during the week, Monday to Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

