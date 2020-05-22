One person gets infected; Punjab's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,029

One person contracted coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,029 in the state. A railway protection force employee tested positive in Ludhiana, the medical bulletin said. Twenty-eight coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals which include Jalandhar (7), Mansa (8), Rupnagar (6), Bathinda (4), Fatehgarh Sahib (2) and Sangrur (1), it said. With the discharge of these patients, the total count of cured persons reached 1,847 in the state. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 143, as per the bulletin. Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally with 312 cases, followed by 210 in Jalandhar, 172 in Ludhiana, 155 in Tarn Taran, 129 in Gurdaspur, 105 in SBS Nagar, 104 in Patiala, 102 each in Mohali and Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 61 in Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib, , 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 41 in Bathinda, 34 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa, 31 in Pathankot, and 22 in Barnala, the bulletin added. Punjab has recorded 39 deaths so far. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, as per the bulletin. A total of 62,399 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which, 55,777 samples are negative and reports of 4,593 samples are still awaited, it added. PTI CHS VSD SRY