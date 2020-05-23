People with valid air, rail tickets do not need pass for movement: Gautam Buddh Nagar police

Gautam Buddh Nagar police has clarified that people People with confirmed flight/rail e-tickets will not have to carry any other pass for going to their destined airport or railway station. "The government of India has decided to allow domestic flight operations from May 25 and scheduled railway operations from June 1 for which online booking is being done," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"If a passenger is carrying the valid air/railway ticket, then no other pass is required to be carried by him," he added. There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)