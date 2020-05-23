National Green Tribunal officer tests COVID-19 positive; office sealed

An officer posted in the General Administration section of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) office here has tested COVID-19 positive. Ashu Garg, Registrar General, NGT, confirmed on Friday about the officer testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The official had last attended office on May 19 and is presently hospitalized, he said. All staff who had come in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As a precautionary measure, the NGT has directed all staff members, litigants, lawyers or members of the public from entering the NGT premises, which will remain sealed for deep sanitisation from May 23. The officials will follow this protocol until a further decision that will be taken on May 25, according to Registrar General, NGT. (ANI)