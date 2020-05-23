University of Hyderabad extends last date to apply for admissions to June 30

The University of Hyderabad has extended till June 30, 2020, the last date to apply for admissions for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Considering the existing situation in the country due to COVID-19, the last date for applying has now been extended to 30th June 2020. A total of 2456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses," the university said in a statement on Saturday.

The University of Hyderabad had earlier invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year 2020-21 from April 3, 2020, to May 22, 2020. The statement advised all candidates to visit the university website for further updates.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has infected a total number of 1,761 people in Telangana, of which 1,043 have been cured/discharged, and 45 have lost their lives. (ANI)