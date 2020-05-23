Ladakh celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today

Ladakh is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with the moon being sighted in Kargil. "The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today," a local spoke to ANI.

Unlike any other Eid in the cold desert, people would be offering their prayers at home. The streets and markets lack the hubbub of Ladakhis' usual festivities. [{411737c6-100c-4928-ba4a-a1460b68de53:intradmin/ladakh_eid_may23_0OIEI8d.PNG}]

"We are positive that we can win against this pandemic together," said another local. With just one active COVID-19 case and zero fatalities under its belt, there is much to celebrate in the union territory today. (ANI)