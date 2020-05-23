Barber shops, salons reopen in Lucknow

Barbar shops and salons have reopened in Lucknow, after the district administration gave them the permission to operate on May 21. Salon owners said that guidelines given by the government are being followed. One customer is allowed to enter at a time, and children and elderly people are not allowed.

"From the last two-three months, the barbers were worried and were struggling for meals. I am thankful to the District Magistrate for taking this relaxation. It would be better if people get some relief, especially those who're still struggling," said a salon owner. "We don't allow entry of clients without masks and follow other guidelines too in the salon. We don't work for children and people above 50 years. Even though we have four seats, we work on just one client at a time," he added.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), customers with fever, cold, cough and throat pain should not be allowed to enter the shop, and both customers and staff must wear masks.(ANI)