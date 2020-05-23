62 cases in Kerala, Over 91,000 under observation

Left Menu
PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:54 IST
(Eds: adding details) Thiruvananthapuram, May 23 (PTI): Coronavirus cases continued to see a surge in Kerala with 62 people, including 49 returnees from abroad and other states, testing positive on Saturday, while more than 91,000 are under observation. With this addition, the COVID-19 tally in the state has climbed to 794, of whom 275 are presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Thirteen, including seven health workers-- three from Palakkad, two each from Kannur and Kozhikode --have been infected through contact. While 18 of the infected came from various countries-- UAE (9),, Saudi Arabia (3), Kuwait (2), Muscat, Qatar, Maldives and Singapore (one each), 31 have come from other states-- Maharashtra (13), Tamil Nadu (12), Gujarat (2), Karnataka (2), Uttar Pradesh and Delhi (one each) have been admitted to varioushospitals.

On Friday, Kerala had reported 42 cases. Nineteencases werefrom Palakkad, which included a 11- year-old girl, who had come by road from Gujarat.

The child's parents have not been infected, health department sources told PTI. Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release that only three of the infected have been discharged and that 515 people had so far recovered.

While Palakkad has 19 cases, Kannur, 16, Malappuram eight and Alappuzha five, Kozhikode, Kasaragod districts reported four cases each, Kollam 3, Kottayam 2, Wayanad one person has been infected, the release added. Totally 88,640 people have come to the state.

While 7,303 people arrived through airports, 1,621 came through seaport, 76,608 from checkposts and 3108 through railways. At least 91,084 are under observation at homes or Insitutional quarantine facilties, 668 in various hospitals, including 182 admitted on Saturday.

So far, 52,771 people samples have been sent for testing of which results of 51,045 have turned out to be negative. Nine more regions have been broght under hot spots, taking the total number to 37 in the state.

Kannur district has the highest number of cases at 55, followed by Malappuram and Palakkad with 44 each. Health department sources said all Non Resident Keralites coming from abroad have to undergo 14 days institutional quarantnineand are shifted to hospitals if they test positive.

However, asymtomatic pregnant women, children below 10 years and elderly above75 years of age are exempt from this rule and are allowed to undergo the quarantine at their homes. People coming from other states, if not symptomatic, have to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine at home provided therehave a single room to themselves with attached toilet.

If such a facility is lacking , they will have to undergo the quarantine at corona care centres, they said. The government has made it clear that those under quarantine should strictly adhere to the norms to protect themselves and others.

Meanwhile, Kerala police registered 700 cases on Saturday for lockdown violations, arrested 783 people and seized 287 vehicles from various parts of the state..

