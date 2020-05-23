One booked for hiding travel history in JK's Samba

One booked for hiding travel history in JK's SambaPTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:12 IST
A man was booked in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for hiding his travel history, police said
Sunny had travelled from Punjab to his Jatwal village of Ghagwal, crossing various contamination zones using his private vehicle and had not disclosed his travel history to the authorities, a police spokesman said. He said the man was traced by police to his house and was immediately taken to Government Hospital, Ghagwal for the sample testing with the assistance of the Health Department workers. "A case under various sections of IPC was registered against Sunny for violating lockdown and hiding his travelling history, crossing prohibited and red zones all the way, thereby putting the lives of others at risk," the spokesman said.
