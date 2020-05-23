Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish inspects quarantine centres facilities through video conferencing

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:19 IST
Nitish inspects quarantine centres facilities through video conferencing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected quarantine centres in different districts through video conferencing and said that it is the state governments resolve to provide employment/work opportunities to everybody who have come from outside. Kumar, who assessed 40 quarantine centres in 20 districts through video conferencing, took stock of the facilities being provided at these centres such as drinking water, toilet, kitchen and sanitation among others, an official release said.

He had Friday inspected 20 quarantine centres in 10 districts digitally. The CM also interacted with the people living in these centres and enquired about their well-being and also the facilities being given to them there.

Directing the officials concerned to carry out detailed survey of those living in quarantine centres, Kumar said the survey would incorporate details such as from where did the person return,what kind of work/job he/she was doing there and which type of employment opportunities/work be provided to them so that they dont need to go outside to earn their livelihood. "It is our responsibility that everyone should get an opportunity to work/employment. The state government would extend all possible help to the people who wish to start their own business," Kumar said.

He said migrants be provided employment opportunities according to their skill in the state itself, he said that it is his desire that no one will have to go outside the state under any sort of compulsion. Job opportunities will be created in Bihar for which they (officials) need to identify the clusters of industries in the state, he added.

Kumar asked migrant labourers to stay in Bihar and participate in the state's development by using their skill and work force. Stating that there is huge opportunities in micro and small industries in the state, the CM said that there is huge potential in leather, shoe and textile industries in Muzaffarpur area and hence every possible assistance be given to promote these.

Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd should take initiatives to provide employment opportunities/work to those having skill in electric work, Kumar said. All arrangements have been made at quarantine centres for your betterment. Spend 14 days at these centres happily before leaving for their home. Everyone should maintain the social distancing norms as this is the only effective way to deal with the problem of Coronavirus, he told occupants of the centres.

Kumar also asked officials to ensure the opening of bank accounts of all the migrants residing at the quarantine centres if they do not have any bank account in the state. He also asked to get the aadhar and ration cards prepared at the earliest for the migrants.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Saints sign ex-Steelers LB Chickillo

The New Orleans Saints officially signed linebacker Anthony Chickillo. Terms werent disclosed. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Saturday confirmed the transaction, which was reported by multiple outlets earlier this week.Chickillo, 2...

Mamata appeals for patience as protests erupt over restoration of normalcy; Army pitches in

Scores of Army personnel were deployed in Kolkata and neighbouring districts of West Bengal on Saturday to help the authorities restore normalcy, even as protests continued against disruption of essential services notwithstanding an appeal ...

Complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31

The District Disaster Management Authority DDMA Srinagar has directed for complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31 in wake of COVID-19. The direction follows a comprehensive review of the ground situation and in light of guidelines as laid...

Highest single-day spike of 87 COVID-19 cases in Assam, Himanta asks people not to return unless 'absolutely necessary'

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless absolutely necessary as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346. He also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020