Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single-day spike of 87 COVID-19 cases in Assam, Himanta asks people not to return unless 'absolutely necessary'

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:58 IST
Highest single-day spike of 87 COVID-19 cases in Assam, Himanta asks people not to return unless 'absolutely necessary'

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless "absolutely necessary" as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346. He also said that the situation in Assam has reached a challenging phase and the government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement.

Seventeen new cases, including two persons coming from Tripura, were reported in the night, in addition to 10 in the evening, 53 in the afternoon and seven in the morning. On Friday, 49 people had tested positive for coronavirus.

"17 more #COVID19+ confirmed. 4 from Chirang; 4 from Tinsukia; 1 from Goalpara; 8 test + at SMCH - Cachar (3), Hailakandi (3) & Tripura (2)", the Minister tweeted. Ten new cases were reported in the evening -- four from Morigaon, two from Nalbari and one each from Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Jorhat.

Among the 53 cases in the afternoon, 44 were from Sarusajai quarantine centre, two from Cachar and for the first time Dima Hasao reported seven persons testing positive. In the morning, seven persons tested positive with six of them from Sarusajai quarantine facility and one from a quarantine centre in Dhubri. Meanwhile, three persons- two from Guwahati Medical College Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital-have recovered and discharged after they tested negative repeatedly. Out of the 346 positive cases, 282 are active, four persons died, three migrated out of the state and 57 have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Assam has so far tested 60,408 samples and out of these 346 persons have tested positive, 54,185 found negative and the remaining results are awaited. The capacity of the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital has been filled and new patients will now be kept at the Kalapahar Hospital which has been declared a COVID+ hospital and will function as an annexee of the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) from today, the Minister told reporters here. GMCH has been kept for serious patients, he said.

"The situation in Assam has reached a challenging phase. Assam is not safe and people from other states should not return home, if it is not absolutely necessary," Sarma said. The state government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement, he said.

The minister claimed that the recent increase in the number of cases was mostly due to people not maintaining protocol while travelling by road in crowded vehicles. "There has not been a single positive case among students whose travel was arranged under the supervision of the state government as strict COVID+ protocols were followed," he said. The minister said that quarantine of people coming from outside the state will be strictly enforced as "ruthless quarantine with humane heart is our policy".

"We will not allow anyone to go for home quarantine before spending seven full days in institutional facilities," he asserted. Around 1,15,920 people have returned to the state from other parts of the country, while 17,895 people have left Assam, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Eighteen Shramik special trains have reached Assam from Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Lingampally, Kanpur, Hyderabad and Mumbai, he added. On May 7, the number of positive cases in the state stood at 48. These mostly included people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Nearly 50,000 people have already entered the state by road and rail since May 4 and about 10 lakh are waiting to come. A number of positive cases reported in the past few days are also from different quarantine centres..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret dominate OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret completed their perfect run with a victory over Team Liquid in Saturdays grand final of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Team Secret did not lose a single map en route to ...

Brady, Eli Manning exchange good-natured barbs on Twitter

The Brady-Manning trash talk started a day early on Saturday. Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched his first-ever Twitter account, and one of the first comments he got came from Tom Brady, whom Manning beat twice in the ...

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals said on Saturday they have altered plans for a virtual World Series championship ring ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic after players expressed a preference to receive the jewllery in person. The Nationals, who be...

Guidelines issued for opening shopping complexes in Lucknow

The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020