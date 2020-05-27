Left Menu
Development News Edition

Absentee doctors of acquired pvt hospitals to face action:TMC

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:32 IST
Absentee doctors of acquired pvt hospitals to face action:TMC

Criminal cases will be registered against absentee doctors and other employees of private hospitals being acquired by Thane civic body for COVID treatment, municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said on Wednesday. A release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that private hospitals are being acquired to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In order to cope with COVID-19 crisis in Thane city and to provide immediate treatment to patients, the civic body has acquired several private hospitals with doctors and other staff, including nurses," it stated. It has come to our notice that doctors and other staff of at least three hospitals remained absent from duty, the TMC said.

Singhal said the police will be asked to register criminal cases against doctors and other staff for not attending work under the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Control Management Act..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

'Safdarjung Hospital sends reports to death audit committee on 52 fatalities in last 2 months'

The Safdarjung Hospital has submitted reports to the Delhi governments death audit committee on 52 fatalities that took place at the facility in the last two months, official sources said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arv...

Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home Minister Vij

Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500 and the offender will have to pay it in cash at the spot, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar and ...

KPIT Q4 net profit rises 23.3 pc to Rs 38.1 cr

Tech firm KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.1 crore in March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT said in a regulatory filing...

Putin, Saudi crown price agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020