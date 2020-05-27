Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home minister Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:00 IST
Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home minister Vij
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Image Credit: ANI

Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Block development and panchayat officers in rural areas and executive officers, secretaries, and other authorized officials of local bodies in urban areas will have the power to impose the fine on violators.

"People who are found not wearing masks, spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500," Vij said. Police station house officers and medical officers have also been given powers to impose the fine.

Vij, who is also the health minister, a week ago, had said the Haryana government is mulling imposing fine on those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. However, it was felt that as people are being asked to maintain social distancing in public places, to implement the orders for the purpose of collecting fine may not be practically possible.

Haryana had earlier made wearing of masks mandatory for people when they are outside their homes. Vij said that he had recently written to the state home secretary to work out modalities to impose fine on violators.

He reiterated that "If people want that ( lockdown ) relaxation should be there and these should continue, then rules will have to be made strict. When it seems that we may have to live with the novel coronavirus, tough rules and laws are needed".

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Online shopping highlights Cuba's inequality in time of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting growth in inequality in Communist Cuba as worsening shortages force most citizens to spend hours in line to purchase basic goods while the better-off are shopping online.The disruption from the pande...

Putin says worst case coronavirus scenario in Moscow averted as lockdown unwinds

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow, the epicentre of Russias coronavirus outbreak, had succeeded in preventing what he called the worst-case scenario as the city looked to easing tough lockdown measures within days. Spea...

Sreelekha to be Kerala's first woman DGP, to head Fire & Rescue Services Department

R Sreelekha will be the first woman Director General of Police in Kerala after the state government on Wednesday appointed her as Fire and Rescue Services DGP as part of a major reshuffle. The state cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, app...

Brazil police search Bolsonaro allies in fake news prober

Brazils Federal Police on Wednesday executed more than two dozen searches and seizure warrants in six states as part of an investigation into a network that allegedly spread defamatory fake news and threats against Supreme Court justices. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020