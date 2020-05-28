Maha: FDA seizes gutka, tobacco products worth lakhs in Thane

Officials of the Food and DrugAdministration on Thursday raided a godown at Bhiwandi town inMaharashtra's Thane district and seized banned gutka andtobacco products worth lakhs, an official said

Acting on a tip-off, a team under the supervision ofjoint commissioner Sunil Bharadwaj raided the godown andseized banned tobacco products worth over Rs 87 lakh, arelease here stated

A case has been registered against four persons,including the godown owner, under relevant provisions of theIPC and FDA Act, it was stated.