Former Bombay High Court judge B N Deshmukh dead

Former Bombay High Court judge B N Deshmukh deadPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:40 IST
Former judge of the Bombay High Court B N Deshmukh died here on Friday after a brief illness, family sources said. Deshmukh, 85, had studied international law in England and after his return to India, began practice in the Court. He was also the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council chairman in 1976.
He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council during 1972-76, representing the Peasants and Workers Party in the Upper House. He was a judge at the High Court's Aurangabad bench for 11 years (1986 to 1997) and was known in Marathwada region for keeping the common man's interests above everything else while pronouncing verdicts, a former colleague said.
