Lucknow: Jewellers suffer losses due to COVID-19 lockdown

Jewellery shop owners in Lucknow have said that their business has slumped due to lockdown. Manas Rastogi, a jeweller who sells gems at Sarafa Bazaar, said that there is no demand right now and their business has come to a standstill.

"Since lockdown our business has come down to 15 to 20 percent. The chain of workers, astrologers and vendors has been severely disrupted. Gems usually come from foreign countries such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Sri Lanka, but due to coronavirus, we have not received supply and there is a shortage," said Rastogi. "Our business has been adversely affected as we couldn't open in the wedding season. Our shops were shut on Akshaya Tritiya. People are refraining from stepping outdoors due to COVID-19. Even though the markets are open, trade isn't happening. Most of the workers are from Kolkata, and they have returned home," added Rastogi.

He stated that all shops are taking adequate health measures to keep COVID-19 at bay. Even the customers have decided to cut back on their budget for buying jewellery. "My daughter's wedding got postponed due to the lockdown. Now I am here to buy some jewellery for the wedding. I had planned to buy a diamond set, but since the prices have increased, I will buy something that suits my budget," said Rajeev Kumar, a customer. (ANI)