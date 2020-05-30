Prosecuting officer suspended after being caught with contraband in J-K's Rajouri

A prosecuting officer was placed under suspension on Saturday after he was caught with eight grams of contraband substance by police in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early this month, an official order said. Waseem Ahmad Qureshi, assistant public prosecutor in the court of judicial magistrate, Ukhral, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after he was found to be in possession of the contraband during checking in Rajouri town on May 4, the order said

Quoting a report from Director General of Prosecution, Additional Secretary (home department) Khalid Majeed said it has been informed that the accused officer was detained and remained in custody for more than 48 hours and still continues to be on judicial remand. Pending inquiry into the conduct of Qureshi, he would be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from the date since when he has been in custody, the order said.